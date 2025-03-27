AI recently ranked Ivermectin #1 against metastatic cancer. However, Dr. Paul Marik and I knew this quality of Ivermectin years earlier. We wrote about it here, here and here,

Dr. Paul E. Marik, whom I have compared with Double Nobel Laureate, Dr. Linus Pauling, summarized it best in his book:

Anticancer pathways and mechanisms In 1996, Didier et al. found that ivermectin may effectively reverse tumor multidrug resistance, this is the first reported antitumorigenic activity of ivermectin.(737) Since then, many studies revealed that ivermectin exerted antitumor effects through multiple targets including chloride channel, PAK1 protein, Akt/mTOR signaling, P2X4/P2X7 receptors, WNTTCF pathway, SIN3 domain, NS3 DDX23 helicase and Nanog/Sox2/Oct4 genes. (738) Experimental data demonstrated that ivermectin inhibited the proliferation of multiple breast cancer cell lines. (739) The mechanism involved the inhibition by ivermectin of the Akt/mTOR pathway to induce autophagy. Ivermectin has been demonstrated to inhibit the proliferation of canine breast tumor cell lines by blocking the cell cycle related to the inhibition of the Wnt pathway. (740) In a study that screened Wnt pathway inhibitors, ivermectin inhibited the proliferation of multiple cancers, including the colorectal cancer cell, and promoted apoptosis by blocking the Wnt pathway. (741) Other cancers that show an active Wnt pathway and are inhibited by ivermectin include carcinomas of the lung, stomach, cervix, endometrium, and lung, as well as melanomas and gliomas. (741)

Dr. Marik brought receipts to anyone who might harbor skepticism. He produced 1,457 PubMed referenced studies to back up his statements.

As Dr. Marik noted, Ivermectin blocks many Cancer Stem Cell Growth Pathways including the WNT, Hedgehog, Notch, and P13K/AKT pathways, and suppression of others like the Nf-KB and STAT3.

Why is this important?

Cancer is like an Escaped Tiger

Because one can think of these CSC Pathways as cancer escape routes. Imagine you have cornered a dangerous escaped tiger in a large square pen with a door on every side. Further picture that you have closed two doors, yet two remain open. You can try to corral the tiger by hoping the two closed doors do the trick, but chances are that he will spy one of the open doors and bolt out.

This might be equivalent to treating a cancer with chemotherapy that blocks two of the four growth pathways. Like the tiger, the cancer will notice the two open doors and go right through one or the other to escape the treatment. This occurs all too often when cancers relapse.

The time to contain an active cancer is at the first opportunity. This is the time to block all of its seven major CSC pathways. If one of the doors is not strongly closed because there is only one weak pathway blocking agent, the tiger can overpower that door and escape.

Similarly, a particularly aggressive cancer can grow in the face of a weak CSC blocker. To beat cancer, you will want to block all the escape pathways multiple times with the strongest possible agents. And if you do this, there is a powerful chance of overcoming it.

But don’t take mine and Dr. Marik’s words for it. We are mere mortals. Let us also consult Artificial Intelligence.

AI can search all 38 million studies published in the National Library of Medicine and it can inform us quickly of agents which block each one of these pathways. And AI will provide the evidence if it exists. I can tell you the evidence on Repurposed Drugs that have activity against cancer is enormous.

The most powerful strategy to protect oneself against cancer is to block its growth pathways, and to block each one with multiple agents that work on different Sub Pathways.

But the most efficient way to overcome cancer is to block carcinogenesis, that is to prevent the tumor from ever developing in the first place. If that tiger never gets near you, it will never require corralling.

One can avoid cancer altogether by using CSC Pathway blockers before one gets cancer.

And I found this quite by accident while researching the CSC Pathways blocked by EGCG or Green tea.

Green Tea - EGCG - Helps Prevent Cigarette-Smoking Induced Lung Cancer

EGCG suppresses the activation of NF-κB, a key transcription factor involved in inflammation and cancer development. The study showed the following effects of EGCG in the lab:

Importantly, EGCG pretreatment resulted in "significant downregulation of NF-κB-regulated proteins cyclin D1, MMP-9, IL-8 and iNOS" and "inhibited CSC-induced phosphorylation of ERK1/2, JNK and p38 MAPKs and resulted in a decreased expression of PI3K/AKT and mTOR signaling molecules". The authors concluded that EGCG suppresses multiple pro-survival pathways activated by cigarette smoke, contributing to its ability to prevent inflammation, proliferation, and angiogenesis induced by smoking. In other words, Green Tea can block multiple CSC cancer growth pathways.

However, clinical studies have corroborated this. Perhaps the most powerful study is one that examined the relationship between smoking, green tea consumption, and lung cancer risk in 170 primary lung cancer cases and 340 healthy controls.

The findings were striking: smokers who never drank green tea had a 13.16-fold greater risk of developing lung cancer compared to smokers who drank more than one cup of green tea daily (OR = 13.16, 95% CI = 2.96–58.51).

This translates into a 92.4% reduction in the chance of getting lung cancer if a smoker chose to drink at least one cup of green tea per day.

But what if I were to tell you that AI has done similar calculations on your risk of contracting common cancers like lung, colon, pancreatic, and prostate?

It is these calculations I will share with you today, and my hope is you will share them with everyone you know, because this should be common knowledge. It is all over the Library of Medicine, yet somehow the word has never trickled down to the local Oncologist.

There is a cocktail of simple over the counter supplements, that if taken daily, will substantially reduce the risk of contracting specific cancers and cancer in general.

Can a specific CSC Blocking Protocol Powerfully Prevent Cancer?

Many patients take a pill or pills daily to prevent heart disease. But as yet no one takes a pill to prevent cancer. After Dr. Marik and I reviewed the following repurposed nutraceuticals, it occurred to us that perhaps we could devise an entirely nutraceutical protocol that could substantially prevent cancer.

We searched for a daily pill or supplement cocktail that reduce the chances of contracting cancer that was so safe it could be given to anyone. And today more than ever it is essential that every human being on the planet, whether young or old be drinking green tea including taking the four safe nutraceuticals to prevent cancer. If one doesn’t like the taste of the tea, take the supplement. We are living in an era of bioweapons, environmental toxins, and exploding cancer rates even among the young and protection from cancer is vital.

Blocking Carcinogenesis with Cheap Repurposed Drugs & Supplements

Carcinogenesis or the process of developing cancer usually takes many years, and at any stage one can intervene and prevent the last step. This is crucial because the effort, expense, emotional turmoil, etc., of dealing with an established malignancy is orders of magnitude greater than preventing it.

So let us proceed to the initial analysis. What are the pathways that need to be blocked, and what are the safest over-the-counter agents that block them?

My loyal readers already know that among the non-prescription agents, Curcumin has the most robust evidence:

A review shows EGCG, Vitamin D, and Omega 3 are all important. But our goal was to block as many different CSC pathways as possible.

The Root Detox™ [Basic] Protocol is Born

As I discussed in my 2020 book, “Surviving Cancer, COVID-19 & Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution,” the roots of cancer are governed by CSC growth pathways. Blocking all of these pathways thus means the cancer tree can no longer survive. It is natural to use these four common nutraceuticals in a strategic and targeted manner that prevent cancer’s roots from ever getting established. These four agents have the most powerful CSC activity of all the ones studied.

In addition, Dr. Marik noted in Cancer Care that the combination of Vitamin D, Omega 3, and a simple exercise program can reduce cancer risk by some 60%. And Dr. Marik further wrote:

“Published peer-reviewed studies strongly support the use of green tea catechins in reducing the risk of numerous cancers. (242, 243)”

And as we recently covered, Curcumin blocks almost as many CSC pathways as Ivermectin. Thus, today we announce the first over-the-counter formal cancer prevention nutraceutical cocktail comprised of EGCG, Curcumin, Vitamin D, and Omega 3, and we call it Root Detox™.

Here is what AI said about the combination of these four agents - Root Detox™ - in preventing various cancers. We assumed a 60-year-old male non-smoker taking these four agents in the following doses:

EGCG (or 4 cups green tea) 800 mg/day: Blocks WNT, STAT3, Nf-KB, Notch, P13K/AKT Curcumin 500mg twice a day: Blocks WNT, Nf-KB, Hedgehog, Notch, P13/AKT, TGF Beta Vitamin D 10,000 IU per day: Blocks Notch and Hedgehog Omega 3 two grams per day: Blocks STAT3, JAK/STAT, Nf-KB, and WNT

Moderate reduction is a good starting point.

But with the Human Genome Project and the discovery and understanding of CSC growth pathways accomplished largely in the past 25 years, we can much better, and we should be doing this now, especially in the face of an epidemic of cancers.

Recall that Dr. Marik quoted a study in his Cancer Care reference guide about the combination of Omega 3, Vitamin D and a daily exercise program reducing cancer risk by some 60%.

I think this is roughly where these four agents place us with “Moderate Reduction.” But can we do better than a moderate reduction. AI shows us how we can move this up to “Powerful to Maximum Reduction” of cancer risk.

As I wrote in “Surviving Cancer, COVID-19 & Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution” that Metformin was among the most powerful CSC blockers, and as Dr. Marik wrote in his book, Cancer Care, Metformin, although a prescription drug, can be taken safely (always under physician supervision) even by non-diabetics. Dr. Marik further wrote:

Metformin suppresses tumor initiation, growth, and spread and is recognized as an effective anticancer drug even for non-diabetics. Diabetics taking metformin had a lower all-cause mortality than normal non-diabetics not taking it. (244) Metformin has been demonstrated to reduce the risk of prostate cancer in men with type 2 diabetes. (245) Meta-analyses have examined the role of metformin in the primary prevention of cancer, where it was found to significantly reduce overall cancer incidence. (246, 247) Metformin should be considered as an add on in those patients at high risk of developing cancer. i.e., strong family history, previous cancer, increased genetic risk, etc.

Root Detox™ Low Risk [Basic + Metformin]

Notice that while we may be blocking all the pathways with these four basic agents, we can do better by blocking Sub Pathways. We could double, triple, and quadruple up on the main pathways. The result would be less CSC escape potential. For example, with the basic four, we are missing the strong blockade of P13K/AKT, a major growth pathway involved in many cancers.

Thus, we added Metformin to the mix and had AI revise its prediction. Here are the results of the new five agent preventive protocol:

EGCG Curcumin Vitamin D Omega 3 Metformin

Specific and Generic Cancer Risk is Substantially Reduced with Five Agents

Now we see “Substantially Reduced Risk” of Prostate, Lung and Generic Cancers with two exceptions. Colon Cancer is now “Powerfully Reduced” with Pancreatic Cancer only “Moderately Reduced.”

However, Metformin is a strong blocker of P13K/AKT. But this is not the main reason AI revised and increased the risk reduction in the new Five Drug Protocol. It is Metformin’s action on the AMPK/mTOR pathway that did the trick.

AI’s Revised Conclusion with Metformin’s Addition:

Incorporating metformin 500mg BID enhances risk reduction across all cancer types through insulin-axis modulation and AMPK/mTOR pathway synergy. Colon cancer prevention shows the most dramatic improvement [Powerful Reduction]. while prostate and lung cancers transition to Substantial Risk Reduction.

Root Detox™ Medium Risk [Ivermectin + Metformin Added]

However, we thought that by adding a sixth drug, Ivermectin, to the Five Drug Protocol we could perhaps achieve the ultimate CSC blocking cocktail.

Ivermectin blocks the most CSC pathways with power of any drug or supplement with Curcumin a close second. By adding Ivermectin, we suspected AI would increase the cancer risk reduction capacity of the protocol. And we were not disappointed.

The question you might be asking is how one could improve on the five-drug protocol “Powerful Reduction” of Colon Cancer Risk?

AI tends to surprise us, and it always brings receipts in the form of key studies that prove its points and conclusions. But I was not prepared for what AI did.

Powerful Risk Reduction Increased to Maximum Risk Reduction

Let me show you how AI reacted by adding Ivermectin [12mg three times per week] to the Five Drug Protocol:

So, Colon Cancer has been revised to Maximum Risk Reduction. What does that mean? I would interpret it to mean “darn near 100%” risk reduction.

Why? How?

The easy way to explain it is that we are not merely closing all the CSC pathway doors. We are slamming them shut and double bolting them. The hard way to understand it is to read AI’s explanation.

Let me quote AI.

By adding two drugs to the original four nutraceuticals, we have improved our overall risk reduction to “Powerful” from “Moderate.”

Incredible. Notice that because both Ivermectin and Metformin suppress AKT/mTOR the risk of contracting prostate cancer is updated to “Powerfully Reduced.”

Notice that because of dual blockade of the Hedgehog the chance of contracting Pancreatic Cancer is decreased to “Substantially Reduced.” Here is the detailed explanation of why adding Ivermectin is so effective at reducing cancer risk:

Prostate Cancer

Ivermectin enhances metformin's mTORC1 inhibition via TELO2 binding (Kd = 2.1 μM)

Combined AR pathway suppression (curcumin) and AKT/mTOR blockade reduces proliferation markers (Ki67 ↓49%)

Pancreatic Cancer

Dual Hedgehog inhibition (ivermectin Gli1 ↓42% + curcumin Smo ↓72%) disrupts stromal crosstalk

Ivermectin reduces ALDH+ CSCs by 68% in PDAC models

Lung Cancer

Ivermectin's Wnt/Notch co-inhibition prevents therapy-resistant niche formation

Synergy with omega-3's ROS/STAT3 suppression enhances apoptosis (Bax/Bcl2 ratio ↑3.8x)

Colon Cancer

TELO2-mediated β-catenin degradation (IC50 = 25 μM)1 combines with curcumin's APC restoration

Notch3 downregulation (ΔCT = -3.2) prevents adenoma-carcinoma transition

Safety and Pharmacodynamic Considerations

Ivermectin Dosing: 12mg every other day maintains plasma levels below neurotoxic threshold (Cmax < 60 ng/ml) while sustaining TELO2 occupancy CSC Targeting: 73% reduction in CD44+/CD24- populations at 8 μM without hematopoietic toxicity Pathway Cross-Talk: Simultaneous Wnt/Hedgehog/Notch inhibition prevents compensatory signaling

The Search for the Holy Grail Protocol

Just after I labeled this the “Ideal Prevention Protocol” and emailed it to Dr. Marik, I was struck by another thought. What would happen if I added Mebendazole? What would AI do with that? Could it improve on “Maximum Reduction” of risk in Colon Cancer?

Could we reduce the chance of contracting cancer by more than 90%?

And after inputting Mebendazole and asking AI to revise the protocol, I sat up on the edge of my chair and waited. And waited. And when I read AI’s answer I realized I had emailed Dr. Marik too soon.

Because the “Ideal Protocol” had now improved to the “Holy Grail” with the addition of Mebendazole.

AI’s results were beyond amazing. For anyone at a high risk of cancer this protocol would apply. We are talking about those with a strong family history, those with BRCA, those with Lynch Syndrome, etc.

Perhaps even those who have severe Spike Protein issues from certain inoculations. What is the dose? How often should it be taken? Here we unveil our maximum cancer prevention strategy.

Root Detox™ High Risk [Mebendazole + Ivermectin + Metformin Added]

Here is the protocol: