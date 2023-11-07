Over the last week, International Expert Dr. Pierre Kory reported on the clinical results of his large US practice’s experience with mRNA vaccine shedding. On November 1, the FLCCC hosted a Webinar on the subject featuring Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik both founders of the FLCCC.

During the presentation, we learned that at least anecdotally, women seem more vulnerable to vaccine shedding than men, and we also learned the symptoms of shedding often include tinnitus, headache, coughing, and sneezing.

I administered three polls yesterday and decided to report preliminary results today because of what I learned. Readers reported almost 5:1 that wives more than husbands reported symptoms of shedding.

This is consistent with Kory and colleagues’ observations. The next poll showed that tinnitus was more common than either headache or sneezing. Although tinnitus and headache were close at about 30% each, both tinnitus and headache were twice as commonly experienced in shedders compared to sneezing, rash or tachycardia.

The third poll revealed that being in the same room with a vaccinated person was a more common mechanism of shedding than either skin-to-skin contact or riding together in a car.

Reader comments also were revealing. My favorite discussed the virtues of Red Wine, which is loaded with Resveratrol, one of the key components of the FLCCC’s I-Prevent Protocol for Vaccine Injury and the protocol Dr. Kory advises for those exposed to shedding.

New questions and discussion topics:

Why are women more vulnerable to shedding in light of the FLCCC’s earlier findings that men are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection? And in light of the fact that anti-androgen drugs can reduce the impact of COVID-19 infection in men? Why are tinnitus and headache symptoms so strongly linked to vaccine-spike protein transfer? Is it because spike crosses the blood-brain barrier? Is it because a large percent of vaccine injured have neurological sequalae and thus spike has an affinity for the central nervous system?

Here are two new Polls designed to give us more of a handle on shedding. Please participate, and we can all learn from each other. Feel free to comment asking what questions you would like answered in future polls.

Now a new poll on tinnitus.