While the World deals with a Global Onslaught of potential WW-III in Israel, Iran, Russia and the Ukraine, we witness a tidal wave of Turbo Cancers overtaking North America.

Dr. William Makis, an outspoken Canadian Oncologist, with experience in diagnosing over 10,000 cancers, has noted that Turbo Cancers do not respond to Chemotherapy and Radiation, but may respond to repurposed drugs. He joins Dr. Syed Haider and now Dr. Paul Alexander in recommending Fenbendazole for the treatment of cancer - and Turbo Cancer in particular.

He has recently analyzed three in detail - Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, and Melatonin. While my recent poll showed that while 41% of readers take Vitamin D3 at 10,000 units or more per day, very few - 13 % - take Ivermectin and Fenbendazole weekly.

Even fewer - 7% - take the combination of IVM, FBZ, Metformin and D3 at least 3x per week. This is for prevention, and to my knowledge there are no studies on these combinations with regard to prevention or treatment.

However, as I wrote in my book, Metformin use is associated with nearly an 80% lower incidence of cancer in those who took it at the highest doses and for the longest periods of time.

Dr. Marik has reviewed the PubMed Literature and produced what is the definitive Monograph on Repurposed Drugs and Cancer, and Metformin is listed as a Tier One Anti-Cancer Drug, along with Mebendazole and Melatonin in the same category. Dr. Marik reviewed 1200 PubMed papers in the preparation of this 200+ page Treatise. It has been since distilled and published in Nutrients with 520 references.

Fenbendazole is preferred by many as an alternative to Mebendazole as it remains in the same category - the benzimidazoles - and shares the safety profile.

Interestingly Ivermectin did not make the Tier One level, but based on the evidence was ranked as a Tier Three Drug.

Dr. Makis has written extensively on the anti-cancer mechanisms of action on Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, and Melatonin, and makes a powerful case that these three repurposed drugs can be used to treat Turbo Cancers associated with the mRNA vaccines. I believe the same case can be made to take these three drugs preventatively.

First, he reviews Ivermectin.

He notes it has at least 15 anti-cancer mechanisms. He reviews 9 papers. I recently wrote an article about how High-Dose Ivermectin can shrink Stage-4 Cancer Metastases. I take Ivermectin weekly for it’s anti-cancer effect.

Next, Dr. Makis also reviews Fenbendazole.

He reviews 9 papers and notes 12 mechanisms of action. I have written multiple articles about Fenbendazole and Joe Tippens.

Yesterday Dr. Makis wrote about the anti-cancer effects of Melatonin and its possible use in Turbo Cancers.

Dr. Makis reviewed 8 papers and highlighted a diagram showing multiple mechanisms of action.

The bottom line is what should Cancer patients do when an experienced Oncologist like Dr. Makis tells us that standard chemotherapy treatments fail to work in these cases, and he suggests repurposed drugs like Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, and Melatonin?

When you add Dr. Paul Marik saying similar things, and keep in mind that Dr. Marik’s H-Index is 111 while the average Nobel Laureate starts at around 30 to 40, we have powerful evidence that this is the correct way to go.

However, the news has not yet reached the average person based on my crude poll results, and maybe we could refine the poll today, and get a better idea of what people are doing.

Please take the new and improved poll at the conclusion of this article. I appreciate each and everyone’s vital participation.

I have had the distinct honor of discussing many of these issues with Dr. Marik, and based on his research, the most evidence favors the use - at least preventatively - of Metformin. Other lower ranked Teir One repurposed drugs include Melatonin and Mebendazole/Fenbendazole although Dr. Marik confines his recommendations to MBZ.

Ivermectin is much lower on his list of anti-cancer agents due to less evidence, and he ranks it Teir Three.

Recently I briefed readers on what I do personally, and this is substantially in alignment with Dr. Paul Marik’s recommendations with the exception of taking Ivermectin weekly as a cancer preventative.

Now to the polls. Here are the results of what my readers do with respect to IVM, FBZ, Melatonin, and D3.

As you can see, very few people take Ivermectin, Fenbendazole or Melatonin to prevent cancer. I would not see a problem with this if we lived in ordinary times. But these times are anything but ordinary.

Our nation and world have been co-opted by Globalists working in concert with our Intelligence Agencies, and they have waged a 5th Generation War against the citizens using Bioweapons. Some 96% of readers agree that the mRNA vaccines are a Bioweapon. See the poll results below.

Perhaps it is time we all took proactive steps to protect ourselves from Turbo Cancers using the maxim that it is always easier to prevent a disease than to cure it. This is especially true for anyone who has been jabbed.

Thank you both Dr. Makis and Dr. Marik for running with Repurposed Drugs for Cancer. Now more than ever, they may be one of the most important medication cocktails we take, and not just for treatment once the Turbo Cancer strikes.

