Professor Dalgleish

Professor Angus Dalgliesh, one of the world’s experts on viruses and cancers is crying foul. While the world slumbers and its citizens, including some of my family members, are booking their next COVID Booster, those in the know, including Dr. Dalgliesh, are asking the obvious questions like - Why hasn’t the mRNA vaccination program been stopped? Why is SV40, a known cancer causing or oncogenic virus, contained in the shots?

Or to put it more colorfully to quote the great Professor,

[22:30] Not only is the quality control [of the mRNA shots] awful, but it’s contaminated with DNA plasmids - in one report up to 350 times - with sequences from the SV40 promoter. Well, the SV40 is an oncogenic promoter used in cancer development in mice. [22:55] First, what I say, is what the hell is that doing in an RNA you have to ask? Because the presence of that and the presence of DNA means it can integrate - surely that’s not possible - but you don’t have to go very far into the literature to find people reporting that the Spike Protein is integrated into all sorts of different tissue. They said that it stays at the injection site and there’s no way it spreads. Oh, that’s all right, then it’s safe. This turns out to be a complete lie. It’s been identified at autopsy -it’s been identified everywhere. [23:40] And this is the other thing with patients. I can’t get autopsies on these patients to prove this. It’s quite incredible. But a colleague who had an explosive colorectal cancer - at surgery sent pieces of metastases away and spike mRNA from the vaccine insertion was confirmed. So, this to me is quite frightening.

Why won’t anyone do an autopsy or post-mortem examination on these people, especially when ordered by a legendary and respected authority on cancer like Professor Dalgliesh?

I pleaded for one - a post-mortem - on the patient who died from explosive melanoma who said, ‘I never felt well after the booster.’ I just felt chronically unwell, and then the melanoma came exploding back [24:35].

Which brings me to two points and two polls. I need your input and wisdom.

But before we get to the polls, let me inform everyone of what my Colleagues and I have published.

First, Dr. Paul Marik, the second most highly published Critical Care Specialist in the world, has written the definitive Monograph on Repurposed Drugs for Cancer, and now it has been published in an abbreviated version in the peer-reviewed medical literature.

Dr. Marik believes that 80% of cancers are preventable by employing a few simple strategies:

A. Overnight Fast 16 Hours Combined with a Ketogenic Diet

B. Vitamin D3 supplementation

C. Metformin daily

D. Melatonin daily

E. Fifteen Minutes of [Aerobic or Resistive] Exercise Daily.

Interestingly, Dr. Marik ranks Mebendazole - in the same family as Fenbendazole - as a Tier One Anti-Cancer drug, on par with Metformin, D3, and Melatonin. Mebendazole’s price rose to hundreds of dollars per pill after its anti-cancer properties became known. And a Texan known as Joe Tippens told an incredible tale about how Fenbendazole cured his terminal Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Joe brags that he purchased his inexpensive Fenbendazole - Panacur - at 1-800 PetMeds. He credits this veterinary formula with saving his life. He has tracked hundreds of others who have experienced similar results. His story is fascinating.

In addition, Dr. Syed Haider has written that a cocktail of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Vitamin C, and Baking Soda can stop cancer.

Finally, I wrote an article on Dr. Landrito’s success with High-Dose Ivermectin curing terminal cancers. I don’t know about you, but I have never heard of any drug being FDA approved to shrink metastases. If Ivermectin can do that, and there are credible case reports - among physicians - what would stop anyone from using it when faced with a diagnosis of terminal cancer?

Keep in mind, the foregoing are all FDA approved as safe - provided we are talking about Mebendazole and not Fenbendazole, which is a veterinary drug, but should have a substantially similar side effect profile to Mebendazole. When dealing with high doses of any FDA approved drug, one must factor in the possible adverse effects to organs like the kidneys, liver and heart. This is especially true when one has compromise or disease of any of these organs. This is why no one should add or subtract prescription medicines based solely upon reading this article. Instead, one must always base such changes on the advice and prescription of a trusted personal physician.

So, the million-dollar question is the following - if you have received any of the mRNA shots, and wish to avoid cancer, or if you have contracted cancer already, what should you do? I cannot tell the reader what to do. Only your trusted physician can do that. But what would I do?

I would read Dr. Marik’s peer-reviewed study.

I would obtain the FLCCC Monograph.

I would fast overnight at least 16 hours - at least 5 days per week. I would exercise. I prefer resistance bands and weights at 10 sets of 20 repetitions per day, or with aerobic exercise 20 to 30 minutes per day. These are detailed in my first book. I would strive to sleep well, at least 7 to 8 hours per night. I would use a few forms of your preferred stress management each day -in my case beginning and ending with prayer.

I would take all or most of the repurposed drugs and supplements contained in Tier One of Dr. Marik’s article, and these include - Vitamin D3, Omega 3, Metformin, Melatonin, Ivermectin, FenBen or Mebendazole, and as many of the following as possible - Green Tea Extract, NanoCurcumin, and Cimetidine. I also take Atorvastatin a few times per week as it is contained in the 4-Drug COC Cocktail that has doubled the survival of many Glioblastoma patients, although Dr. Marik ranks it as a Tier Two - that is close enough to recommend.

Today, we do not have enough randomized and controlled studies to recommend everyone use these either to treat or prevent cancer. With that said, in a crisis situation that we now find ourselves trapped in, what is the best way forward? I say repurposed drugs - already deemed safe by the FDA - have almost no downside, and they have a potential life-saving upside. I use them.

There are some unfortunate side effects for Sildenafil and related drugs including permanent visual impairment with NAION, so I would not advise these on a routine basis. I would also not advise Itraconazole or Disulfiram as regular anti-cancer drugs.

If you believe, as the good Professor does, that the shots cause DNA integration - i.e., modifying your genome and TurboCancer - what are you doing now to protect yourself?

We know why the hell the captured authorities have not pulled the mRNA vaccine. And we damn well know why they don’t allow autopsies.

But we must know what can save us from cancer. Because our lives depend on it.

The world needs to know about repurposed drugs, and I plead for my readers to spread the word and save lives - now.