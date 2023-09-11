A Doctor Uses the F Word - My Roguski Rant - Your Silence is Consent - Take the Poll and Help Us!
All Responses Appreciated and Needed
I recently conducted a poll on what readers thought of the Maui Fires and based on 126 votes about 90% of you realized they were either man-made or of unknown causes. Only about 6% thought they were naturally occurring.
Bravo. As a Chemis…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Repurposed Drugs: Powers & Possibilities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.