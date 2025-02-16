Recently AI ranked Curcumin #2 in metastatic cancer pathways blocked. But Curcumin does much more than block cancer. It is highly active against infections and inflammatory conditions. It even chelates metals toxins, including Aluminum. Curcumin has powerful anti-depressant and immune enhancing effects.

Dr. Peter McCullough has even included it in his Base Spike Detox formula.

If you had to choose one natural supplement to take on a daily basis with all the diseases, viruses, toxins, and health challenges that surround us, Curcumin is your best bet according to AI. When compared with all other natural supplements, AI agreed Curcumin was the Gold Standard against which all other natural supplements should be measured.

Curcumin Compared with Other Nutraceuticals

Curcumin remains unparalleled in its ability to address a wide array of pathological conditions. These range from chronic inflammation to microbial infections to neurodegenerative disorders to cardiovascular disease, notwithstanding it’s monumental anti-cancer activity.

While resveratrol and sulforaphane excel in specific niches—such as longevity and CSC elimination, they lack Curcuminʼs versatility. Quercetin and berberine offer some benefits in metabolic and oxidative stress management but they fall short in antimicrobial and broad anti-inflammatory action. EGCG, though potent in cancer prevention, lacks Curcumin’s action against many other diseases.

Curcumin exerts a head-spinning array of beneficial effects.

It is antioxidant, anti-amyloid, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-neoplastic, immune-modulating, metabolism regulating, anti-depressant, and neuroprotective.

And it is safe. FDA’s adverse event database contains only 12 curcumin-related reports from 2004-2023, all non-serious.

Let us begin with Curcumin’s astonishing action against dementia.

I. Dementia

Dementia, a syndrome characterized by progressive cognitive decline, poses significant challenges to our global health. Alzheimer's disease (AD) accounts for 60–70% of cases.

Early studies with standard Curcumin showed little benefit due to the poor absorption and lack of bioavailability. However newer formulations offer enhanced - up to 200-fold increased absorption. More on this later.

The studies with these formulations showed impressive clinical benefits with significant improvements in memory, attention, and even in PET scans.

The Efficacy of Curcumin in Dementia - Pre-Clinical Data

Dementia Clinical Trials - Bioavailable Forms Best

Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s patients exhibited 32% slower UPDRS score progression, linked to reduced α-synuclein aggregation and microglial activation.

Next, we turn to Curcumin’s impressive activity against heart disease.

II. Cardiovascular Disease

Improvement in Hypertensive Heart Disease

Lipid-Lowering and Anti-Inflammatory Effects

And if you are not already a believer, Curcumin’s effectiveness against diabetes and its complications rivals many blockbuster drugs such as Pregabalin - albeit with far fewer side effects, and at a small fraction of its cost. Better not tell Big Pharma.

III. Diabetes

Overall Curcumin reduces the chances of prediabetes progression to diabetes by some 80 to 90%. Curcumin lowers HbA1c by some 0.5-1.2%. And there is substantial reduction in the rate of diabetic nerve and eye complications.

Halting Prediabetes Progression

The landmark 2012 RCT by Chuengsamarn et al. followed 240 prediabetic adults for 9 months using 250 mg/day curcuminoids. None in the treatment group developed diabetes versus 16.4% progression in placebo (p<0.001).

Reduction of Blood Sugar

Diabetic Lipid Lowering

Fewer Diabetic Neuropathy Complications

Kidney Protective

In 120 T2DM patients with microalbuminuria, 1.5 g/day curcumin for 6 months reduced urinary albumin excretion by 38% (p=0.002) and podocyte loss by 29% on biopsy.

Eye Protective

A 2-year RCT in proliferative diabetic retinopathy found curcumin (500 mg BID) delayed laser photocoagulation need by 14.3 months versus placebo (p=0.02), correlating with 56% lower vitreous VEGF levels on OCT angiography.

Across diabetic trials, curcumin exhibits an exceptional safety profile:

No severe adverse events in 3,500+ subjects

Mild GI symptoms (nausea, diarrhea) in 3.8% vs. 2.1% placebo

No hepatotoxicity (ALT/AST <1.5× ULN in all studies)

No interactions with metformin, sulfonylureas, or DPP-4 inhibitors

And now to its effectiveness against arthritis and pain.

IV. Arthritis & Pain

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Cartilage Preservation

Preclinical studies highlight curcumin’s chondroprotective effects:

Chronic Pain

A meta-analysis of eight RCTs (606 patients with neuropathic, postoperative, or inflammatory pain) found curcuminoids reduced pain severity (standardized mean difference: −0.57) independent of dose or duration.

Mechanisms include:

Comparable Pain Relief to Steroids

In gout and fibromyalgia trials, 500 mg curcumin twice daily decreased visual analog scale (VAS) pain by 5.32 points—equivalent to prednisolone 30 mg/day but without hyperglycemia risks.

Summary:

Curcumin is remarkable for its broad array of benefits across so many diseases, not the least which is cancer. It is ranked #2 only to Ivermectin in the number of metastatic cancer pathways blocked, and it is also ranked #3 in terms of cancer stem cell activity.

Part II of this series will expand on all this.

Here is an AI summary of Curcumin’s Disease reducing activity and evidenced-based support:

The bioavailability of Curcumin remains the key obstacle. When I wrote my cancer book in 2020 I discussed Longvida®, a nanoparticle form of Curcumin that I recommended to my friend with Glioblastoma.

However, newer and better formulations exist with increases in bioavailability of up to almost 200-fold. Here are the top six most bioavailable formulations on the market and where one can purchase them.