Modified Citrus Pectin has been studied now for more than 30 years, and there are some 50 published reports in the medical literature. While the most powerful evidence involves biochemically relapsed prostate cancer, it shows promise as a suppressor of metastases in a multitude of cancers including:

Prostate cancer4 Breast cancer38 Colon cancer25 Melanoma4 Ovarian cancer4 Lung cancer4 Nasopharyngeal cancer4 Leukemias4 Glioblastomas4

Today I report the case of a 70-year-old farmer with Stage 4 colon cancer with liver metastases who became cancer-free following an MCP-based protocol.

Andy Aubin was a robustly healthy farmer who had constructed his dream home in Sedona, Arizona to enjoy a life with his wife and family. Things went smoothly for nearly ten years.

Then his father contracted Prostate Cancer and developed paralysis following surgery for the disease. Feeling an obligation to help, Andy traveled to Northern California to care for him until his death. In quick succession, his mother also passed. Another tragedy struck with the untimely death of his oldest son hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

Following this, his wife contracted Pancreatic Cancer and passed away.

Andy developed his own Prostate Cancer coupled with Parkinsonism. Despite this he continued to operate his Chicken Ranch, selling eggs to the Santa Rosa locals. Andy remarried a woman who had also lost her spouse to cancer.

Cancer continued to plague him as he was soon diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer with metastases to his liver. This was about the time he was introduced to Dr. Isaac Eliaz, a Santa Rosa Integrative Physician.

As in the story of Job, Andy’s tragedies multiplied, first with his mobile home burning down, and second with his colon rupturing.

Following a partial colectomy and placement of a colostomy bag, Andy was discharged to his son’s home. Dr. Eliaz began by addressing his multiple medical conditions taking care not to worsen the Parkinsonism while treating his cancers.

However, his allopathic physicians returned him back to the hospital for elective surgery in removing the liver metastases. This was followed by two sessions of chemotherapy which were poorly tolerated. This led to worsening of his Parkinsonism, with increased stiffness and difficulty walking.

At that point, Andy decided against any further chemotherapy and pursued Dr. Eliaz’s integrative program. This included diagnostic testing revealing heavy metal toxicities with high levels of lead and mercury.

Andy underwent removal of mercury fillings. He used MCP for metal detoxification. Modified citrus pectin [MCP] is a natural chelating agent. The MCP also functioned as an anti-cancer supplement as studies have revealed it to suppress metastases through inhibiting Galectin-3.

Here is a summary of the research: Modified citrus pectin (MCP) has demonstrated several anti-cancer properties:

Inhibition of metastasis: MCP reduces cancer metastasis by interfering with cell-cell interactions, particularly by competing with galectin-3 binding12. Tumor growth reduction: Oral administration of MCP has been shown to decrease the growth of breast and colon tumors in animal models13. Anti-angiogenic effects: MCP inhibits the formation of new blood vessels that support tumor growth13. Induction of apoptosis: MCP can induce programmed cell death in cancer cells4. Enhanced chemotherapy response: MCP may increase the apoptotic response of tumor cells to chemotherapy by inhibiting galectin-3's anti-apoptotic function2. Broad-spectrum activity: MCP has shown anti-cancer effects against various types of cancer, including breast, colon, prostate, and liver cancers134.

In addition, Dr. Eliaz began herbal treatments to reduce inflammation. Andy consistently improved and within three years became colon cancer free while his prostate cancer remained under excellent control.

His Parkinsonism noticeably improved.

Andy underwent colostomy reversal surgery which completed his recovery. And he returned to full ranch duties and enjoyed the remainder of his life passing away from non-cancer causes some 12 years following his colon cancer diagnosis.

His story is chronicled in the documentary, “The Incurables.”

However, modified citrus pectin, in inhibiting Galectin-3, is not just beneficial in treating various cancers. It works as a toxic metal chelating agent and has shown remarkable effectiveness in treating lead toxicity in children.

I find it helpful in dealing with the rising levels of environmental aluminum, especially the airborne nanoparticles.

It is not merely effective in slowing the rate of doubling of PSA. But it is also effective at preventing and treating dementia. Daily use can improve cognitive function within 6 weeks.

And it has shown activity against Spike Protein Disease. I was intrigued to find it also shows efficacy in treating Lyme Disease: