You may know that Spike Protein contains a Galectin-3 sequence or homology. We have written about how this sequence vastly increases risks for cancer and heart disease through biological mimicry.

However, Spike contains many other toxic sequences, many of which are not common knowledge, but should be.

Writing this story today shocked me. AI revealed protein sequences within the Spike that mimic snake venom, tetanus, botulism, measles, prions, and amyloid. This biological mimicry in Spike creates similar harmful biological responses in the person exposed to the Spike.

All of this is supported by peer-reviewed PubMed published studies.

Revising the Spike Protein Blocking Protocol

However, perhaps the most startling revelation is that those with Type A negative blood, which comprise some 7% of the US population, are at up to nearly double the risk of cancer. I discuss why and what one can do about this.

Accordingly, armed with this new information, the SpikeLoc™ Protocol is revised at the conclusion to include eight agents led by Ivermectin.

Why Spike Protein is so Deadly

For all my loyal Pre-Substack readers who have stuck with me since 2020 at a time I wrote mainly in the Desert Review, I dedicate this article. Spike Protein unfortunately appears to be a carefully engineered molecule.

Spike Protein contains various sequences that contain deadly similarities - known as homologies - to highly toxic agents. These similarities play out in the deadly consequences of Spike Protein manifesting the effects of the very agents it mimics.

AI Provides a list of Spike Protein Homologies to Toxic Agents

If you were an enemy of the people, and you wished to design a toxic protein like Spike, what would you include in it?

AI listed the known toxic homologies in Spike, and if you are not sitting down while reading this, perhaps you should. Also clear the room of young children.

Summary of Studies Showing Homology Between SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein and Toxic Agents

Overview

Multiple studies have identified significant structural and sequence homologies between the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and various toxic agents, including bacterial toxins, snake venoms, plant toxins, and prion-like proteins. These homologies may contribute to COVID-19 pathogenesis through molecular mimicry mechanisms and help explain the diverse clinical manifestations observed in patients.

So, as we have seen, Galectin 3 is not the only toxic molecule the Spike Protein was designed to impersonate. There are at least half a dozen more.

Spike Protein is a witches’ brew of harmful agents clearly designed to shorten life in humans.

Bioweapon Potential with Each Toxic Spike Homology

#1. P3 Bacterial Superantigen:

#2. Alpha Neurotoxins [Snake Venom: Cobra and Krait]

#3. Prion-Like [Mad Cow Disease] Proteins in Receptor Binding Domain

#4. Paramyxovirus [Measles] Mimicry

#5. Amyloidogenic Proteins [Alzheimer’s and other organ disease] Mimicry

#6. Botulism Mimicry

Bioweapon Assessment and Dual-Use Concerns

Botulinum toxin represents the highest immediate bioweapon threat among the assessed agents due to its combination of extreme lethality, established production methods, and demonstrated weaponization attempts 192021.

The toxin's classification as both a Category A bioterrorism agent and a widely used therapeutic demonstrates the challenging dual-use nature of this biological agent 2622.

Historical evidence includes documented state weapons programs and terrorist group attempts, though successful large-scale deployment has been prevented by technical constraints 2124.

Botulism Mimicry Clinical Manifestations and Lethality Assessment

Botulinum toxin demonstrates extraordinary lethality through its mimicry-enabled precision targeting of the nervous system 5.

The estimated human median lethal dose represents some of the lowest values recorded for any biological agent: 1.3-2.1 ng/kg intravenously, 10-13 ng/kg when inhaled, or 1 μg/kg orally 1.

These values translate to theoretical lethality where only 39.2 grams of pure toxin could theoretically eliminate the entire human population 5.

#7 Tetanus-Diphtheria Mimicry

Tetanus Toxin

Tetanus toxin demonstrates extraordinary lethality with an estimated human LD50 of 2.5-3 ng/kg, making it the second most lethal toxin known after botulinum toxin 19.

Clinical tetanus presents with characteristic ascending spastic paralysis beginning with trismus (lockjaw), progressing to generalized muscle rigidity, opisthotonus, and potentially fatal respiratory failure 39.

The onset typically occurs 3-21 days after exposure, with an average incubation period of 8 days 10.

One’s Blood Type Massively Affects Risk for Spike Protein Disease and Cancer

The next homology deeply affected me, as I have a family member with this particular blood type that the Spike Protein targets.

Everyone with this particular blood type, and it is present in nearly 7% of the US population, should know about the unique risks this creates in Spike Protein disease, particularly the increased cancer risk of almost double.

This is something AI revealed to me today.

And this new information has resulted in modification of the SpikeLoc™ Protocol which now incorporates eight agents, one of them being Ivermectin. I will review optimal dosing and frequency of each below.

This article includes links to the most current and up-to-date information available on the Spike Protein’s harms and potential countermeasures.