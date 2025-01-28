After speaking with Dr. Isaac Eliaz today - January 27, 2025 - and reading his case report series, I came away more impressed with the incredible potential of MCP - modified citrus pectin - in the treatment of Stage 4 Cancer and Heavy Metal Toxicity.

He published a case series of five patients in 2007, and since then MCP has been proven effective in the treatment of biochemically relapsed prostate cancer and in the treatment of heavy metal toxicity.

Modified Citrus Pectin has been flying under the radar and was unknown to both Dr. Paul Marik and me until just seven days ago - on January 20, 2025 - when we published our first report on MCP.

Here is the Case of a 59-year-old male with prostate cancer and an initial PSA of 62 who declined treatment other than dietary interventions. At first, he responded with a drop in PSA to 38. Subsequently, the PSA rose to 114 and motivated the patient to seek integrative treatment.

At the time of presentation to Dr. Eliaz, his PSA was 102, his Gleason Score was 7, and scans revealed pelvic and bone metastases as well as retroperitoneal lymph node spread. Given that his disease was Stage 4 and non-surgical, he was begun on anti-androgen therapy, specifically a combination of Lupron and Casodex.

His history was significant for work as a helicopter pilot, fire fighter, and police officer. In addition, he was a Vietnam Veteran having his helicopter shot down multiple times. Following discharge from the military, he engaged in car repair.

Heavy metal toxicity was suspected given his history and the unusually aggressive form of his prostate cancer. Testing confirmed a toxic lead level of 92 micrograms/gram of creatinine [reference range < 5.0].

Dr. Eliaz began him on Modified Citrus Pectin at a dose of 5 grams per day, along with an alginate - a seaweed extract that can improve the metal binding. Studies have shown MCP to be a natural chelating agent specifically through the action of rhamnogalacturonan II. Although the dose of MCP is usually 15 grams per day, when alginate is added, the chelation becomes more efficient, and the dose can be lowered as it was in this case.

Following two months of this treatment, a supplemental formula was added for three weeks. This supplement contained various herbs and vitamins, including Vitamin C, NAC, MSM, milk thistle, gingko, and glutathione.

Following a three-month course of this treatment, his lead levels were retested. His lead level had dropped to 47 micrograms/gram of creatinine - a decrease of 49%.

Following the drop in lead levels, a remarkable improvement in his Stage 4 Prostate Cancer was recorded.

His PSA dropped to < 0.1 and remained stable for 18 months. In addition, his bone and lymph node metastases resolved on PET/CT. The patient reported no adverse effects when examined at clinic visits.

In discussing this result with Dr. Marik, it is extremely unlikely that the anti-androgen therapy produced the resolution of the metastatic disease.

Rather, as Dr. Eliaz points out in the study, the improvement is in part related to the drop in lead levels and the anti-cancer action of the modified citrus pectin.

How does heavy metal toxicity in general produce cancer?

Toxic metals can form free-radicals which damage DNA and attack polyunsaturated fatty acid [PUFA] residues of phospholipids - yes, those Omega 6 cooking oils rich in linoleic acids - that we reviewed in a prior article. When one combines metal toxins with PUFA, “these further react to produce finally mutagenic and carcinogenic malondialdehyde, 4-hydroxy nonenal and other exocyclic DNA adducts.”

Interestingly, the reference study noted this toxic metal lipid peroxidation can somewhat be prevented with Vitamin C and Vitamin E supplementation. Another logical way to help prevent it would be to limit intake of Omega 6 cooking oils. However, unless one tests for metals, one may never even know one has a toxic metal level.

But I digress.

Here we have a case of Stage 4 Prostate Cancer, possibly related to lead toxicity in combination with the Standard American Diet that is high in Omega 6 oils - which we have been led to believe are healthy as they are “liquid at room temperature.”

This prostate cancer patient responded completely to a combination of modified citrus pectin, alginate, and various supplements within 12 weeks - in addition to Lupron/Casodex anti-androgen treatment.

Does Lupron/Casodex treatment result in complete resolution of bone and lymph node metastases? AI says this is not likely.

Can modified citrus pectin resolve bone and lymph node metastases in prostate cancer?

AI suggests it can reduce metastases, and it is likely that it did in the case report presented.

But the broader question is this: How many of us and our patients suffer from metal toxicity? And is the incidence of these toxic exposures increasing over time? I could not find a good answer to this question or studies that tested a random sample of non-symptomatic people.

Regardless of the incidence, it is fair to say that modified citrus pectin can reduce heavy metal toxins naturally and without significant side effect and without loss of important minerals.

Dr. Eliaz reported in the five-patient case series that none of the patients reported adverse effects while they all demonstrated reduction of heavy metals with an average drop of 74%.

I asked Dr. Eliaz about aluminum and the ability of MCP to detoxify this toxic metal. I also questioned him about glyphosate and the effectiveness of MCP in reducing pesticide levels.

His answers were most reassuring and impressive.