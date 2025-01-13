While Public Health has led us to believe the holy trinity of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery are going to cure cancer, common sense and real-world heroes like Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. William Makis have demonstrated otherwise. We no longer require multi-million dollar controlled and double-blinded studies to get to the truth.

Our current ally in truth finding is artificial intelligence. That is, until it becomes censored. All readers should by now realize that we are witnessing incredible and reproducible benefits in Stage 4 cancers using a combination of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

In fact, AI ranked these the #1 and #3 drugs respectively against metastatic cancer just recently. However, we can do more. First, we can do more to prevent cancer by optimizing P53 function. Second, if we have cancer, we can do more to target cancer stem cells, beyond treatment with just Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

Today I ask AI what exactly we can do - in addition to Ivermectin and Fenbendazole - to target cancer stem cells and to enhance our P53 function.

Because, in addition to IVM and FBZ, those of us who have a cancer history must actively target cancer stem cells daily to avoid cancer recurrence. Moreover, all of us, whether afflicted by cancer or not, should seek to maximize our P53 natural tumor suppressor function. This is the best way to prevent cancer from taking root in the first place.

I employ AI today in ranking which repurposed drugs/supplements/interventions provide the most benefit against CSCs and the most enhancement of P53. Let us begin with those ranked at the bottom of the list, #11 through #13.

Hyperbaric Oxygen, ranked #13 by AI, is a favorite of Michael Jackson and Joe Rogan and is touted as anti-cancer.

When I asked Dr. Paul Marik about Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, he explained that the studies are mixed regarding its effects on cancer. Dr. Marik elaborated further in his handbook, Cancer Care, wherein he explained that HBOT is contraindicated in conjunction with certain chemotherapies as it can potentiate toxicity, especially when combined with doxorubicin, bleomycin and cis platinum.

However, there is some evidence it can enhance the effectiveness of radiation therapy. This is what Dr. Marik writes in his conclusion of HBOT:

“An updated Cochrane systematic review concluded that “there is some evidence that HBOT improves local tumor control and mortality in tumors of the head and neck; however, the outcomes seem to be related to the use of unusual fractionation schemes and thereby conclude that the benefits of HBOT should be interpreted with caution.” (1408) While HBOT may have promise as an anticancer intervention, especially when combined with other treatment modalities, the clinical data to support this intervention is limited at this time.”

Next at #12 is the “ketogenic diet.” I was surprised to see AI ranked this so low. However, it has primarily metabolic benefits, while this AI ranking is limited to evaluation based on CSCs and P53.

While high-sugar diets worsen existing cancers and increase susceptibility to cancer, and ketogenic diets are preferable, perhaps it is a bit more complicated.

In a recent article on seed oils, most of which contain the dangerous polyunsaturated fatty acid [PUFA] - linoleic acid [LA] - we noted that LA was associated with increased oxidation, increased inflammation, with strong associations with heart disease, cancer and dementia. Perhaps a ketogenic diet might be helpful against cancer only if we strive to keep LA and overall PUFA as low as possible.

Here is AI’s confirmation of this concern:

As AI confirms, the type of fat consumed in a ketogenic diet appears to influence its effectiveness against cancer.

Diets high in Fish Oil are associated with a reduction in lung cancer nodules.

Diets high in linoleic acid are associated with increased risks for prostate cancer.

Diets high in linoleic acid are associated with dysbiosis, colorectal and prostate cancer.

This means those cashews roasted with canola oil - labeled on the back - may be increasing your cancer risk. Watch out for any of the seed oils listed contained in the ingredients of nuts or any other of your favorite ketogenic foods.

The offending oils include corn, canola, cottonseed, as well as sunflower, safflower, soybean and grapeseed. In addition, do not place much trust in olive oil, as it is often adulterated with canola oil, and thus your olive oil can contain up to 27% linoleic acid. Instead cook your ketogenic foods with organic butter.

A low-seed-oil ketogenic diet is preferred over the general ketogenic. With that said, Dr. Marik highly recommends a ketogenic diet as many studies have shown benefits. He writes in Cancer Care:

“A ketogenic diet following completed courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy was further reported to be associated with long-term survival in a patient with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. (304) “Long-term” survival has been reported in patients with glioblastoma on a ketogenic diet. (304, 305) Furthermore, evidence shows that therapeutic ketosis can act synergistically with conventional chemotherapeutic drugs, irradiation, and surgery to enhance cancer management, thus improving both progression-free and overall survival. (305) In addition, it is highly likely that therapeutic ketosis acts synergistically with the repurposed anticancer drugs reviewed in this document.”

At #11 is intravenous Vitamin C - always a controversial topic. AI argues that this does not have strong evidence for activity against CSCs nor for enhancing P53. However, I found a PubMed study that linked Vitamin C in vitro to enhanced cis platinum anti-cancer activity via P53 upregulation. But this is not in vivo.

The issue with Vitamin C is always the route of administration. In general, oral doses produce antioxidant blood levels around a maximum of 250 micromolar, while intravenous doses of 50 grams can produce oxidizing blood levels of 12 millimolar. IV dosing can produced levels some 50x higher than what can be achieved with oral dosing.

Dr. Linus Pauling published a study involving IV Vitamin C that was associated with substantial increases in cancer survival. Dr Marik summarizes this in Cancer Care:

“In the early 1970s, Cameron and Pauling published a thesis claiming that ascorbic acid is able to potentiate the intrinsic production of serum physiological hyaluronidase inhibitor, thereby protecting against the spreading of cancer cells. (1172) In 1976, these authors published the results of an observational case-control study in which 100 terminal cancer patients were given supplemental ascorbate (10 g IV for 10 days then 10 g orally) as a part of their routine management and were compared to 1,000 matched controls. (1173) The study showed that the mean survival time was more than four times longer for the ascorbate-treated subjects.”

However, Big Pharma attempted to contradict this study with one using oral Vitamin C that failed to show a benefit. However, one cannot use a study of oral Vitamin C to discredit another study using IV Vitamin C. One functions as an antioxidant while the other works as a prooxidant.

If one could produce cancer cell destroying blood levels of Vitamin C - functioning as prooxidants - using oral preparations, it would be a game changer, and we have found a strategy that may allow this.

This involves the combination of low dose Doxycycline and oral Vitamin C, and it seems to be effective in eradicating 90% of CSCs. It is reviewed here. To clarify, oral Vitamin C is usually not going to produce blood levels sufficient to kill cancer stem cells, but with sensitization through Doxycycline at doses of 40 or 50 mg per day, oral Vitamin C is transformed to a prooxidant according to recent studies.

Moving up the list, we arrive at #8 through #10. Oral Vitamin C at #8 has the drawback of not producing oxidizing blood levels capable of eradicating CSCs unless it is combined with low-dose Doxycycline as reviewed above.

Dr. Marik advises avoiding Vitamin E, ranked #10, while undergoing chemotherapy, as it can undermine the oxidant effectiveness of such treatment.

Vitamin D, ranked #9 by AI, is perhaps the most powerful weapon we have in cancer prevention and cancer treatment, and here I disagree with AI’s low ranking. PubMed shows a recent study indicating a strong cancer stem cell inhibiting effect by Vitamin D. In Cancer Care, it is ranked #1. Dr Marik also writes about the broad anti-neoplastic activity of Vitamin D including its activity against CSCs.

“Experimental evidence indicates that vitamin D has diverse antineoplastic activity (see Figure 8). Binding of vitamin D to its target, the vitamin D receptor, leads to transcriptional activation and repression of target genes and results in induction of differentiation and apoptosis, inhibition of CSCs, and decreased proliferation, angiogenesis, and metastatic potential. (576) Vitamin D induces apoptosis of cancer cells, (577) counteracts aberrant WNT-β catenin signaling, (578) and has broad anti-inflammatory effects via downregulation of nuclear factor Κβ and inhibition of cyclooxygenase expression.”

Which brings us to #4 through #7.

AI ranks Zinc at #7. I found one PubMed study linking Zinc to inhibiting cancer stem cells. AI is correct that Zinc also interacts with P53, but less so than Melatonin - ranked #6 - and Green Tea (EGCG) - ranked #5 - which also remain highly ranked anti-metastatic cancer repurposed supplements.

Everyone wishing to avoid cancer or rid themselves of it should be drinking Green Tea daily. In addition, one should find a way to incorporate Melatonin into one’s daily supplement routine, even in microdoses. The biggest reason is not P53 or anti-CSC but because it helps keep mitochondria healthy. Dr. Marik writes, “Melatonin plays a critical role in normal mitochondrial function, being a strong inducer of oxidative phosphorylation.”

And since abnormal mitochondria trigger cancer, Melatonin is one way to keep them healthy.

Which brings us back to my favorite, Doxycycline - ranked by AI at #4 - the repurposed drug that is the best against a variety of bioweapons, and the one that can eradicate CSCs when used in concert with oral Vitamin C. Doxycycline’s anti-cancer properties have been employed for years via the Care Oncology Clinic’s 4-Drug Protocol involving Metformin, Mebendazole, Doxycycline and Atorvastatin.

And now we move on to the top three anti-CSC and pro-P53 supplements/interventions in the AI rankings.

Curcumin was ranked #2 by AI on January 1, 2025, in terms of anti-metastatic activity, and today AI ranks it #3 for its anti-CSC and pro-P53 effects. It should be considered on everyone’s list of daily supplements, in the bioavailable nano-curcumin form, with care taken if one is on anti-coagulants.

AI ranks Exercise as #2 while fasting is #1. No surprise.

Fasting is a potent stimulator of autophagy, the clearing out of damaged cells and mitochondria. Fasting also rockets our P53 tumor suppressor function. Here is what Dr. Marik writes about the benefits of fasting:

“Fasting has a profound effect on promoting immune system homeostasis, improving mitochondrial health, and increasing stem cell production. (334-338) Fasting stimulates the clearing of damaged mitochondria (mitophagy), misfolded and foreign proteins, and damaged cells (autophagy). Intermittent fasting/time-restricted eating is the single most effective method to activate autophagy.”

But it cannot be emphasized enough, we need to give our body a rest from food intake on a regular basis. While intermittent or overnight fasting may be optimal for cancer prevention, it may not be sufficient for the cancer patient. Dr. William Makis advises regular water fasts - 3 days per month - for those with advanced cancer.

AI ranks Exercise as #2.

As to the type, should the exercise be resistive, aerobic, or just plain walking? I asked Dr. Marik, and he notes both types of exercise are beneficial.

Here is what AI had to say:

AI advises moderate intensity exercises like walking 20-minute miles (3 mph). Or swimming at a medium pace. Or cycling at a moderate speed. Or activity like mowing the lawn. It does not advise marathon running or intense endurance activity.

Moderate intensity exercises including submaximal aerobic exercises appear to trigger protective functions of P53 in various cancer settings, primarily through stimulating autophagy.

Lower intensity exercise promotes mitochondrial function and aerobic metabolism while inhibiting glycolysis and anaerobic metabolism.

Paradoxically AI found evidence against more intense forms of exercise, stating this could actually promote cancer risk.

A number of anecdotal reports have confirmed Stage 4 cancer development in long distance runners of young age. One such case is James Templeton [07:40 - 08:45]. Another is the case of Diego Mesa [10:38]. Both had run marathons, and both considered themselves healthy. Both were shocked when they were told they had terminal cancer.

AI came up with three famous young elite athletes who also developed Stage 4 cancer.

Here are multiple reasons why AI feels intense aerobic exercise may be a risk factor for promoting cancer: