Repurposed Drugs: Powers & Possibilities
Stop Hassling the Hoffe
An Urgent Plea to All Readers for Help
Apr 23
Justus R. Hope
Stop Hassling the Hoffe
Australia: Cardiac Arrest Up 20%
An obscurantist theory of what is causing the alarming spike.
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Apr 15
March 2024
Giving Up Freedom for Safety?
Tucker Carlson Interviews Russell Brand on the Subject
Mar 29
Justus R. Hope
Giving Up Freedom for Safety?
What Is Controlled Opposition?
Controlled opposition secretly works against you.
Published on Hegemon Media
Mar 24
FDA Ivermectin Settlement - Follow-Up
A response to some readers disappointment with the settlement plus details of another interesting aspect of the case that I did not include in my…
Published on Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings
Mar 23
The FDA Settled With Us Because They Knew They Were Going To Lose
After 4 years of catastrophic health agency tyranny, physicians finally score a legal victory. I think the FDA settled because their Pharma masters were…
Published on Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings
Mar 23
Telling the Good Guys from the Bad - Part Two
Learning Who and What to Trust
Mar 9
Justus R. Hope
Telling the Good Guys from the Bad - Part Two
Beating Glioblastoma with Repurposed Drugs
Exactly How Ben Williams Did It
Mar 4
Justus R. Hope
Beating Glioblastoma with Repurposed Drugs
February 2024
Ivermectin for Turbo Cancers and Pets
By Prescription or Over the Counter
Feb 20
Justus R. Hope
Ivermectin for Turbo Cancers and Pets
Celebrity Beats Stage 4 Cancer with Repurposed Drugs
Fenbendazole Cocktail Gets the Credit
Feb 5
Justus R. Hope
Celebrity Beats Stage 4 Cancer with Repurposed Drugs
Ivermectin Cancer Study Begins
Observing the Effects of Ivermectin on Turbo Cancers
Feb 2
Justus R. Hope
Ivermectin Cancer Study Begins
January 2024
Marik's Miracle
How the Loss of One Career Fueled the Spectacular Rise of Another
Jan 14
Justus R. Hope
Marik's Miracle
