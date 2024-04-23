Repurposed Drugs: Powers & Possibilities

Stop Hassling the Hoffe
An Urgent Plea to All Readers for Help
  
Justus R. Hope
38
Australia: Cardiac Arrest Up 20%
An obscurantist theory of what is causing the alarming spike.
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake  

March 2024

Giving Up Freedom for Safety?
Tucker Carlson Interviews Russell Brand on the Subject
  
Justus R. Hope
11
What Is Controlled Opposition?
Controlled opposition secretly works against you.
Published on Hegemon Media  
FDA Ivermectin Settlement - Follow-Up
A response to some readers disappointment with the settlement plus details of another interesting aspect of the case that I did not include in my…
Published on Pierre Kory's Medical Musings  
The FDA Settled With Us Because They Knew They Were Going To Lose
After 4 years of catastrophic health agency tyranny, physicians finally score a legal victory. I think the FDA settled because their Pharma masters were…
Published on Pierre Kory's Medical Musings  
Telling the Good Guys from the Bad - Part Two
Learning Who and What to Trust
  
Justus R. Hope
34
Beating Glioblastoma with Repurposed Drugs
Exactly How Ben Williams Did It
  
Justus R. Hope
4

February 2024

Ivermectin for Turbo Cancers and Pets
By Prescription or Over the Counter
  
Justus R. Hope
48
Celebrity Beats Stage 4 Cancer with Repurposed Drugs
Fenbendazole Cocktail Gets the Credit
  
Justus R. Hope
2
Ivermectin Cancer Study Begins
Observing the Effects of Ivermectin on Turbo Cancers
  
Justus R. Hope
47

January 2024

Marik's Miracle
How the Loss of One Career Fueled the Spectacular Rise of Another
  
Justus R. Hope
119
